What do you see from the 19th to the 25th of September

after, after Really rich weeks From an entertainment point of view, September keep giving Big surprises For Italian viewers, they bring on different streaming platforms a sea of ​​interesting news that includes the world of movies, TV series and more.

To help you not miss addresses anymore miss you This week, as always in this article we want to advise you What do you see in the news flow in the next seven days From Disney +And the Prime videoand Sky and Netflix.

What to watch on broadcast September 19-25, 2022

From Prism to me AndorHere are the titles that will be released during the week starting from From 19 to 25 September And that you should definitely not let it slip by. All titles are accompanied by the synopsis and the official trailer.

Prism

Let’s start our list from Tips of the week in broadcast With Prisma, the Italian television series created by Ludovico Bessegato and Alice Urciuolo, author, screenwriter and screenwriter respectively Skam Italy. on me Prime video From September 21The series brings to the screen many important and current topics, in one Training story This will be able to keep you glued to the screen, making you fond of the characters and their story: really recommended!

plot

Prisma is a coming-of-age drama about the complex relationship between physical appearance and identity. Especially for a generation who uses his image as a main tool to express himself. The series tells the story of Marco and Andrea, two identical twins who, each in a different way, defy gender norms. Their journey of self-discovery will also include their group of friends, all searching for their place in an ever-changing world.

Andor

We keep talking to you about TV series Not to be missed With Andor, the new original series star Wars Available at Disney + From September 21. If you like Star Wars and well known character who played before Diego LunaThis series is, without a doubt title of the week This is for you!

plot

Andor will explore a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey that will lead him to discover how he can make a difference. The series will tell the story of the emerging rebellion against the empire and how people and planets became involved. It is an age full of danger, deceit and intrigue in which Cassian will embark on the destined path of transforming him into a rebellious hero.

marry me – marry me

If you are looking for a file Movie To watch this week SeptemberThen we advise you marry me – marry me with Jennifer LopezAnd the Owen Wilson And the Maluma. Available at Heaven On Demand From September 19And the marry me – marry me It is the perfect title for anyone who wants to spend an evening in the company of light but at the same time an exciting comedy.

plot

High school math teacher, divorced Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) is dragged into the singers’ party by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman, formerly the cast of “Big Little Lies” on HBO) and her best friend (Sarah Silverman). When Kat discovers, seconds after the party, that Bastian cheated on her with her assistant, her life takes an unexpected turn, and when she collapses on stage, she begins to question love, truth, and fidelity. As his muffled world slowly collapses, he stares off the stage at a stranger—a face in the crowd.

If what you know disappoints you, the answer may be in what you don’t know, and so, in a moment of madness, Kat decides to marry Charlie. What starts as an impulsive reaction turns into an unexpected love story. But while some conspire to separate the two, everyone’s question is: Can two people from such different universes reconcile their differences and create a unique place in the world to belong to?

I want

For those who like to dive into a vision true stories We recommend new docu . series From Netflixavailable from September 21, I want. composed by four episodesThe series tells an incredible story, through the events of the most famous TV salesman in Italy: want brands.

plot

The aggressive style with which Wanna Marchi addresses the audience is the brand of shows where she offers miracle slimming creams. Throughout the 80s, her image and products went crazy, which made her very rich and famous, along with her only right hand, daughter Stefania. The two go from success to dramatic fall in the early ’90s, when the “Wanna Marchi Empire” collapses and throws them to the curb. Disaster evokes the desire for salvation in the two. After selling the illusion of perfect fitness, they’ll move on to marketing the one thing no one thought of selling: luck. Slimming and anti-wrinkle creams give way to amulets and blessed numbers that are sold with Master of life Do Nascimento. This amazing money machine later turned into something else: an interesting scam, made thanks to an unexpected partner, TV.

This is England

We’re done Dedicated list of tips for the week in broadcast With This England, the genre miniseries drama who comes up with a story Boris JohnsonUK Prime Minister. If you like stories inspired by true events and want to dive into a series consisting of a few exciting episodes, you can’t miss this title. Sky Originalavailable at Heaven On Demand From September 23.

plot

This will tell England (formerly This Sceptred Isle) the impact that the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic has had on the UK. The series will take viewers through the corridors of power, as Johnson struggles with Covid-19 and Brexit and a controversial political and personal life.

Political events will intertwine with stories from across the country, from experts and scientists struggling with time to understand how the virus is transmitted, to doctors, nurses and nursing home workers on the front lines. To contain and overcome emergencies, even ordinary people whose lives have been thrown into chaos by the pandemic.

Now that I know The best titles to watch on stream from September 19-25, 2022 You just have to choose the one you are going to leave for a week of great entertainment!