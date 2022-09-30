What do you expect from Humboldt Forum?

It is feared that the extended ethnological exhibition in the eastern section of the Humboldt Forum will be no better than the first part, which opened in 2021. I have visited this many times, also with experienced museum people. Everyone thinks the concept is bad.

For example, carved wooden crocodiles from different cultures were stacked without hanging, as were dance masks and everyday utensils. It’s like putting 16th century Italian and German sculptures in a glass case and saying: Look at all the things that were carved in Central Europe. There is something pejorative, colonialist condescension about such a show. Moreover, it ignores the educational and scientific standards of museums.

In the case of the famous South Pacific airboat, no explanation is given of the evolution with which it was built or what the plates mean. The naval skills of these early sailors were formidable. It would be good to compare this two-masted ship with the relatively primitive ships of the Phoenicians, Romans, or Vikings, which were propelled by many oars and a sail. They all needed rowers, and unlike the South Sea boats, they couldn’t stand the wind. The airboat is the last surviving original ship. World Heritage Site! You don’t know anything about all this at Humboldt Forum.

The fair’s flaws in terms of colonization are frustrating. Entering the unpleasantly lit bunker-like cabin of the airboat, one learns immediately that Americans have been testing nuclear weapons in the Marshall Islands for twelve years and that Australia has set up a detention camp for refugees on Manus Island in Papua.

Both islands belonged to the German colonial empire and were affected by the so-called punitive expeditions, as was Lough Island, which was especially cruel. But not a word about it, but a word about the subsequent misdeeds of others. How can the head of the foundation, Hermann Barzinger, and the director of the Ethnological Museum, Lars Christian Koch, allow such errors?

I am pleased that a return agreement has been reached for the Benin Bronzes, and it is good that some bronzes continue to be displayed in Berlin. For the sake of historical fact, it should be said that the kings of Benin, who were largely involved in the transatlantic slave trade, enriched themselves.

But this does not lead to the right to refuse to return cultural goods. If one accepts such a criterion, then the museums, churches and private collections of this country will rightly and forever be stripped of all valuable cultural assets as a result of Hitler’s German crimes against humanity.

to the home page