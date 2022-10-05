What do we know about ‘X’, the super app that Elon Musk wants to launch after buying Twitter

After months of battle to try to cancel Twitter Purchased for $43,000 MillionAt which time the foundations were laid for the trial, which will begin on October 17, Elon Musk decided to back off. The TV series in which Selling has become one of the most influential social networks of today It has a new chapterAnd it comes with some interesting points for discussion.

In a future scenario with Elon Musk as the owner of Twitter, his It promises to “unlock the huge potential” of the social network They are back on the table. It was the businessman himself who Wasn’t slow to confirm to finish the process”It will speed up the creation of X, all-in-one appWhat does catch mean by this? Your previous messages can help us understand it.

WeChat as a frame of reference for the new Twitter

Let’s decipher this latest tweet from Elon Musk. We know that the letter “X” is one of the favorite letters of the entrepreneur. He used it as the name of an online bank he co-founded in 1999, and hasn’t forgotten to include it in the acronym of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX), and He even bought the domain “X.com” from PayPal in 2007. Hence, it wouldn’t be surprising that Advertisement for an application called simply “X” After buying Twitter.

Buying Twitter is an acceleration to create X, apply everything – Elon Musk 4 October 2022

But what will this application include? Q&A session between Elon Musk and the Twitter staff carried out last June sheds little light on this issue. At the meeting held by default, the businessman did not hesitate to Buy Twitter potential with WeChat. “I think it will be important to try to engage as much of the country as possible, as much of the world as possible,” he said.

wechatTaking out of the equation the measures imposed by the Chinese government to restrict freedom of expression, It is the clearest example of a “superior application” or “super application”. A model that allowed it to reach more than 1,200 million users (Twitter has ‘only’ 396 million users) Since its launch in 2011, it has been present in many aspects of Chinese citizens’ daily lives.

The company behind WeChat, Tencent, has long embarked on a journey to add other features besides the social component of the app. The service, which originally allowed you to chat and make calls, in the best WhatsApp style, today allows you to order a taxi or food delivery, pay water or gas bills, Send money, make a medical appointment, play online and even file for divorce.

All of this is made possible by the scheme of in-app “applets” and the muscle of Tencent’s fintech. If we take this example into our reality, it will be a single application that will integrate individual applications such as Facebook, Twitter, Uber, Instagram and Bizum. “WeChat is mainly used in China because it is very useful for everyday life, and I believe we can make it happen,” Musk added in the aforementioned meeting with Twitter employees.

As we can see, Elon Musk seems quite convinced to include Twitter in a super app, supposedly called “X,” but we know very little about his ideas. The fact is that at the moment, There is no similar app to WeChat in the WestAlthough if he decides to choose this path, Twitter will not be alone because other tech giants have also started to take an interest in this concept.

Within the next few years we can see how apps start a race to focus more and more services. WhatsApp, for example, already allows you to make payments, send money, and make purchases in some countries.. Uber no longer just wants to be a ‘taxi’ app and is considering a multimedia approach. Thus, others like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok can jump on this bandwagon. The question is: Does Elon Musk want to lead the universe?

In time we will know what will happen with all this. The next step, for now, is to close the purchase. At the time of this writing, the parties have not announced a settlement, so the five-day trial scheduled to begin on October 17 is still on. According to the Wall Street Journal,. If an agreement is reached and the trial does not proceed, the judicial system can closely supervise the process.

