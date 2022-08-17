What do they like and what is the difference between the sciences of Switzerland and Denmark

An unusual error that occurred a few days ago in the Argentine Foreign Ministry sparked controversy on the networks and aroused the curiosity of users about the differences and similarities between Swiss flag Based on Denmark.

It all started when The new Swiss representative in Buenos Aires, Hans Rudi PortesHe was received by the ceremonial director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Jimena Rivero, during an official ceremony.

There, it was the diplomat himself who was surprised to see a flag Swiss And in his place was Denmarkso it was quickly removed by the officials present.

Although at first glance it seems that the Swiss and Danish badges have the same colors and a similar design, there are many differences. However, the State Department’s error has spread.

How is the flag of Switzerland



Switzerland flag.



The Swiss flag It is one of two square flags of sovereign states (the other being the flag of Vatican City). It has a red background with a white equilateral cross in the center.

According to historians, the insignia of the Helvetic Confederation is inspired by the flag of the Canton of Schwyz, which was awarded a silver cross in memory of his fight on the side of the forces of the Holy Roman Empire.

in the first moment, The arms of the cross were narrow and longRight down to the edge of the cloth, as in Scandinavia. Later it was modified and remains as it is known today.

How is the flag of Denmark



Denmark flag.



The flag of Denmark is also red with a white cross, although in this case it is not centered, its “arms” are narrower and cross the entire canvas.

The Danish flag is called Dannebrog and means “Flag of Denmark” also “red flag”. It appeared documented in a text from 1478, which is why it is considered the oldest national flag in the world.

Historians say that the insignia of Sweden, Norway, Finland, the Faroe Islands, and Iceland were inspired by their insignia.

More about Switzerland

Country: Switzerland

Capital: Bern

Most populous city: Zurich

Form of government: Confederate parliamentary republic

President: Ignacio Cassis

Population: 8,670,300 people

Currency: Swiss franc

More about Denmark