What do the flags of Switzerland and Denmark look like?

At the end of this week there was a file controversy that enveloped Chancellery. A photo has been published showing an ambassador Swiss in Buenos Aires, Hans Rudi Portesparticipated in handing over a copy of his letters of credit to the Director of the Ceremony, Mary Jimena Rivero. However, it was remarkable that only the Argentine flag could be seen in the background of the photo, when the flags of all the countries participating in these protocol events are usually included. As it turned out later, Portis noticed that something was wrong: They raised the flag Denmarknot Switzerland.

This was not the first incident between the national government with the Swiss. Last year, the then Minister of Security, Sabina Fredericka controversial phrase about insecurity that has caused outrage: “Switzerland is quieter but boringThe former official explained at the time that her statements referred to political issues and what should be done from the public service. “I do not underestimate the problems of insecurity we face in our country at all, I take responsibility by placing the body,” he said. “My reference is very simple: The country where there are things to do is this, Switzerland has it all, it is not a country where things have to be done and I am not Swiss, I have French citizenship. “

With these words the predecessor of Portes, Heinrich Schellenbergto Frederick’s crossroads with a videotape of tennis player Roger Federer with actor Robert De Niro in which they sarcastically talk about the “boredom” of the paradise landscapes of the European country.

The Swiss flag It has a red background and in the center is a white cross. Its square shape distinguishes it from the vast majority of insignia of other countries, because in general it is usually rectangular.

Meanwhile, the Denmark flag It is burgundy with a white Scandinavian cross that crosses the canvas horizontally and vertically. The white cross represents Christianity, and the red color symbolizes the courage and bravery of the crusader knights.

geography , Swiss It is located in the south of the continent, between Italy, France and Germany. While, Denmark It is located in the north among the Nordic countries, and is completely surrounded by the North Sea and the Baltic Sea.

The Switzerland culture It is affected by neighboring countries. In general, the Swiss are known for their long humanitarian tradition, as it was the birthplace of the Red Cross movement and the home of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

for this part, Denmark It shares strong historical and cultural ties with its Scandinavian neighbours, Sweden and Norway. In addition, it is one of the most progressive cultures in the world in social matters.