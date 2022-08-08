What did the United States promise to Africa?

The United States says in Marrakesh that it wants to mobilize “billions of dollars” for Africa. All the details are in Le Monde’s article

Until yesterday, Morocco hosted the US-Africa Business Summit, a business conference that brings together political leaders and investors.

Washington – reads Le Monde – The head of the American delegation said toFrance Press agency On the occasion of the US-Africa Trade Symposium, which opened on Wednesday.

“The United States intends to direct billions of dollars into trade and investment relationships to create jobs and build inclusive and sustainable economic growth across the African continent,” said Alice Albright, CEO of US Development Millennium Challenge Corporation. “We must leverage the full range of US government tools, harness the power of the US private sector, and strengthen our partnerships with business leaders and investors across the African diaspora.”

The Millennium Challenge Corporation, a government agency, has invested nearly $9 billion (about €8.8 billion) in 25 African countries since 2004. The US official is in Marrakesh for the US-Africa Business Summit, an annual conference organized by the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA). ), a private organization, first held in North Africa. In addition to the US government delegation, the meeting brought together political leaders and representatives of the African business community, as well as US policy makers and investors.

Confronting China’s influence

It’s time for Africa […] It plays its central and natural role in the international arena,” the head of Moroccan diplomacy, Nasser Bourita, announced at the opening of the talks. Among the topics covered: combating climate change, energy transition, food security, health, agriculture, infrastructure, new technologies and the digital divide.

The White House announced Wednesday that President Joe Biden will host African leaders from December 13 to 15 at a summit aimed at “highlighting the importance of the US-Africa relationship.” The summit should “further reinforce a new economic commitment” and “reinforce the US and Africa’s commitment to democracy and human rights” and work on cooperation on epidemics, food security, the climate crisis and peace.

Biden has also made it a diplomatic priority to counter the influence of major authoritarian regimes, such as Russia and especially China. The latter has made great strides in recent years on the African continent, particularly thanks to huge investments in infrastructure and mineral resources.

