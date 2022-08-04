What city is Peru known as the Peruvian Switzerland? Image: installation

Peru is a country with great tourism diversity. For lovers of heat and the sea Visit the coasts of Peru Distributed in 10 regions, those looking for a dry climate like mountains have more than one travel option in the country and those who want to explore the jungle have 5 regions are part of the world’s first lung.

But Peru is distinguished not only by its magnificent plants, but also by its large snow-capped mountains located in the Andes. There is a place very close to this area where It was called Peruvian Switzerland. Find out what the reason is below.

Switzerland is the province of Peru from Huaraz who – which Located in 3090 m The name of this place comes from the Quechua “Al-Warraq”, meaning star. It’s almost 408 kilometers north of Lima It is one of the newest cities in the Peruvian Andes. It is a place that has a lot of history and at that time suffered from one of the greatest tragedies that happened in Peru. A huge mass of ice fell from the highest snow-capped mountains in the world Huascaran She ended up burying her neighboring town, Yeonghai.

Saul Luciano Lliuya, 41, poses for a photo in front of Mount Palcaraju, in Huascaran National Park, in Huaraz, northeastern Peru, on May 23, 2022.

Among the main attractions from Huaraz There are snow-capped mountains, where on one side there is a vast Cordillera Blanca and from the city you can see this natural attraction. You can be on the street, in a restaurant, A house or a hotel and a snowy peak will be visible.

This also happens in Switzerland, a country with a large number of glaciers and therefore a large amount of water resources. Huaraz similar in it. It is known that 4% of the area of ​​the Swiss state is covered by the most important resource for human survival, which is water. However, both countries attest to the impact it has made Global warming, resulting in the melting of snow-capped mountains.

The famous snow-capped Mount Pastorori is a clear example of the impact of pollution. There, a “Climate Change Trail” was created, which shows how the ice has been reduced in a few years. Experts predict that in 15 or 20 years no white crust will remain in that place.

Reality: During the past 50 years, Peru has lost about 50% of its snow-capped mountains, creating new lakes and creating the potential for avalanches.

Laguna 69. (Photo: PAS Capture)

Region from Huaraz It receives more than one designation. In 1823, it was given the nickname “Very Generous,” for being a region determined to support American independence. Another surname is Peruvian Switzerland View from the city towards the snow-capped mountains.

There are many places you can visit during in Huaraz, But below we’ll show you the best that’s known.

1. Cordillera Blanca and its snow-capped mountains.

two. Pastoruri and the path of climate change.

3. Yonghai Town.

four. Raymondi Boyas.

5. Baron Lagoon.

