What China Combines with Russian Oil, Metals, and Cryptocurrencies

China is negotiating with Russia to buy cheap barrels of oil. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency mining is gaining ground, but the macroeconomic picture is not exciting. All the details

China is in talks with Russia to buy cheap crude oil that it will use to replenish its strategic stockpile. According to sources BloombergDiscussions are taking place at the governmental level and energy companies are hardly ever involved.

BARREL DISCOUNTED

While the invasion of Ukraine has pushed oil prices even higher, Russia is selling its crude at a steep discount to offset the risk buyers are paying to violate international sanctions. Beijing views the beneficial cost of Russian barrels – the nation is the largest importer of crude oil – as an opportunity to replenish its reserves without spending too much.

Bloomberg He notes that the Russians and Chinese have not yet agreed on the size and details of the deal, and there is a possibility that the agreement may not materialize.

WHO and the bloc that imports Russian crude

The United States and the United Kingdom have banned imports of Russian oil, and the European Union — which is more dependent on it — is considering doing the same, in order to deprive the Kremlin of a major source of income: not all members. Countries agree, however. However, India and China still buy Russian crude oil, for example, due to its affordability.

Since Moscow began invading Ukraine, Chinese refineries have imported Russian crude even though a very strict policy to contain the coronavirus infection has lowered domestic demand for oil: in April it was down 6.7 percent year on year. The situation in China, by virtue of its role as a large buyer of barrels, stopped the rise in oil prices in international markets, although the value of Brent crude this year so far ( Standard main) is 40 percent higher than it was in 2021.

China’s oil reserves

China does not disclose the capacity of its oil reserves, but it is estimated that it is capable of storing more than 1 billion barrels, including commercial and strategic stocks. According to data analysis firm Kpler, reserves currently contain 926.1 million barrels: more than 869 million in mid-March, but 6 percent less than the record set in September 2020. For comparison, the United States’ strategic reserve can hold 714 million barrels of oil. ; It currently holds about 538 million.

Last year, to encourage lower crude oil prices, China sold barrels of its reserves; However, this move had only short-term effects.

What is happening to the metals and the Chinese economy

In addition to oil, China is also a major importer of industrial minerals. Gianclaudio Torlizzi, commodities analyst and founder of T-Commodity, talks about the hedging underway today on Chinese stock indices and base metals in the wake of the country’s recent monetary stimulus measure to cut interest rate Five years to 4.5 per cent.

However, Torlizzi notes that the macroeconomic picture remains negative, and the Chinese leadership finds itself at a crossroads: the monetary stimulus implemented so far has failed to give impetus to the economy, and the credit transfer mechanism has in fact jumped.

The analyst says: “From this point of view, there is a possibility exit strategy For Beijing can come frommoney helicopterA top-down cash flow similar to that adopted by Washington in 2020 to counteract the recessive effects of lockdowns. But with one big difference: In the Chinese version, the financial stimulus will be implemented through the electronic yuan. Will be game changer Because by doing so, the Beijing government can decide exactly what to make the population spend (products made in China only?) and in what time frame.”

“Regardless of the method, however,” concludes Torlizzi, “it is clear that this would generate a restart of the V-shaped economy, opening up to a new phase of pressure on the global logistics sector, and thus to new inflationary pressures.”

The Mining of cryptocurrency

According to research by the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance, “miners” are able to get around the restrictions imposed by the Chinese government and the company is recording significant figures. near Beijing from Mining – Because of the large consumption of energy and the desire to bring the sector under state control – it led miners to move to other countries, especially Kazakhstan and the United States.

After the collapse of China’s computing capacity, the country returned to second place in the world rankings (preceded by the United States) last September. However, cryptocurrency mining can now turn into a less profitable activity, given the collapse of bitcoin and other currencies, he writes: 24 single substrate.