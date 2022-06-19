What channel is broadcasting the play-off between Peru and Australia in your country?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 30 of the 32 participants have already been confirmed after ratings Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Germany, Wales, Ghana, England, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Mexico, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Spain, United States, Poland, Portugal , Senegal, Serbia, Switzerland, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Therefore, there are only two tickets available and four selected fights for them: Peru, Australia, Costa Rica, and New Zealand. These four teams will clash with each other in two playoffs that will knock out the rest of the confirmed teams for the transcendent event that will take place between November and December of this year.

In the midst of this panorama, one of the two commitments involved is the one that Peru and Australia will face. Yes, precisely two teams that measured their strength in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when the team led by Ricardo Gareca won strategically 2-0 with goals from Andre Carrillo and Paulo Guerrero.

It is worth noting that South America agreed to this opportunity after finishing fifth in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, while the Oceanic team ousted the UAE last Tuesday and got this opportunity. The match was 2-1 in Doha after a very tense and stressful process.

When is the game played?

The Peruvian-Australia 2022 World Cup qualifier match will take place on Monday 13th June in Doha. It will kick off at 21:00 local time.

15:00 from Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

14:00 from Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela and the East Coast of the United States.

13:00 from Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

11:00 from the West Coast of the United States.

What channels do you broadcast?

Peru: Latina Television (Channel 2), Movistar Deportes (Channel 3) and the Movistar TV app.

Argentina: TNT Sports and TNT Sports Go.

Chili pepper: TNT Sports HD, TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports Stadium.

Colombia: WinSports +.

Mexico: ESPN and Star+.

Spain: Telesport and RTVE Play.