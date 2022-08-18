What caused COVID-19 at the Tour de Suisse

outbreak cases COVID-19 Cause a mess in switzerland tour On Friday, when the race leader withdrew, three teams and about 30 riders from the event, which is considered to be preparation for the Tour de France.

The Russian cyclist team said that Alexander Vlasov had tested positive for the commander in chief, a day after winning the fifth stage. Anton Balzer, Vlasov’s teammate at Bora Hansgrohe, also tested positive on Friday morning.

Teams Emirates, Alpecin-Phoenix and Bahrain Victorious also withdrew, a day after Jumbo-Visma pulled out of the eight-day race that ends on Sunday.

In the interest of the health of all cyclists and workers in theswitzerland tour), giving up the race is considered the most reasonable decision by team management and medical personnel,” Alpecin-Fenix ​​said.

Four positive tests, including 2012 Olympic road race silver medalist, Colombian Rigoberto Uran, were revealed among the Education First team in testing Friday morning.

Education First Team “We have decided to give the option to retain the remaining two riders, Nelson Bowles and Jonas Roach, with the consent of our medical staff,” the Education First Team noted.

Swiss cyclist Mark Hershey and Italy’s Diego Ulissi also tested positive for the UAE team, which cited “safety reasons for the team and the wider cycling community” for abandoning the race.

“Unfortunately, like many other teams, we have also seen an increase in cases COVID-19Said the medical director of the UAE team, Adrian Rotunno.

The sixth stage started on schedule with 93 road runners and 30 runners in attendance, according to the race’s website.

In Vlasov’s absence, Jakob Vogelsang wore the leader’s yellow jersey, who took a one-second lead over Geirant Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France champion.

The Swiss race is one of the last warm-up events for the three-week Tour de France, which begins in two weeks.