What are they and what are their benefits?

In this aspect, Cloud VPN offers a different security approach, as it provides us with a cloud based VPN. In addition, it is not hardware dependent and does not require an IT team to maintain it. Thus, it is offered as a service, with the cloud provider simply taking it up and running.

On the other hand, Cloud VPN solutions provide the same level of security as the hardware-based solutions. The way it works is to encrypt all communications on our network by creating a special tunnel, which also allows us to check the users of our network and also protects us from the threats of cybercriminals. Moreover, these cloud VPN solutions are equally accessible without geo-restrictions and it is an easier and cheaper way to provide security for your network. In other words, what is done with these solutions is to move those devices that we need and which we cannot afford for the proper operation of the VPN to the “cloud” where they are located on other servers of the major providers.

Cloud VPN Advantages

Now we will see the advantages that renting a Cloud VPN service for an individual or a business can bring, as opposed to setting up the VPN on a physical server located in the home, office or business.

State-of-the-art user control

Our data can be protected from cybercriminals through encryption and private gateway. However, if we are not able to verify that users have access to our network at any point, we may be at risk. For this reason, the latest Cloud VPN services offer in user control and it has also proven to be effective.

With this way of working, we can verify authorized users before granting access to the network using methods such as two-factor authentication and even biometrics. This type of professional VPN allows you to log into the VPN in the cloud with user credentials and then you have to use a second authentication factor generated by the authentication app, this is ideal for extra security when connecting.

Protection from computer attacks

Cloud VPN services create a private gateway from an endpoint to our network. In addition, they will encrypt all the information shared to ensure maximum security of our data. With Cloud VPN we are able to have a secure tunnel so that:

Users share files and communicate with each other. We can send confidential information securely, without fear of “eavesdropping” on all traffic.

On the other hand, if the attacker steals the data from our network, it will be completely encrypted. This means that our data will be very complex to decrypt because the cybercriminals do not have the encryption key.

Another aspect that we should highlight is that cybercriminals can carry out denial of service attacks on the VPN server, with the aim of leaving all of the company’s workers without service. By having a VPN in the cloud, we have very advanced security systems in place to mitigate this type of attack, so our VPN server will always be available.

Enable secure remote work

In an increasingly digital world, there is a trend towards a remote or hybrid work model. Unlike expensive hardware VPNs, Cloud VPN solutions are not dependent on local networks and can be accessed globally. We don’t need to be aware of our internet or company connection, being in the cloud of a provider like Microsoft with Azure or Amazon with AWS we will be able to connect always and from anywhere in the world, making use of our vast CDN network all over the world.

Thus, you can also protect public Wi-Fi and avoid data leakage with this cloud VPN service, regardless of the geographical location of your team members. However, on a business level, it doesn’t matter if we are on a private network like home or public network, it is always necessary to use a VPN at work to securely encrypt all our data, plus it will also protect us when surfing the internet because we will be exiting through the VPN service provider.

Provide direct access to cloud applications

Providing secure and convenient access to cloud applications is essential. Traditional hardware-based VPN solutions are no longer useful. The reason is that they direct end users to a data center before giving them access to SaaS tools. On the other hand, cloud VPN services guarantee us direct, fast and secure access to these cloud-based applications. In general, the “cloud” VPN will be on the same provider as the other company’s cloud-based applications, so performance in terms of tool load and connection latency should be excellent.

In short, we can say that the traditional hardware-based VPN is very expensive and difficult to access, except for companies with a big budget. On the other hand, Cloud VPN services provide us with solutions for small and medium businesses and individuals that are more scalable, affordable and easy to implement so that our corporate network is completely secure.