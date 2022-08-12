What are the five most in-demand and highest-paid occupations?

With every economic crisis, Argentina’s interest in He immigrated. Most of them go in search of the best JobsEconomic growth and more security for future project plans. Because of language problems and similarities in some habits, Spain It is still one of the most selected countries.

According to immigration law, to Work in a European country If you do not have Spanish citizenship, you must have Work and residence visawhich enables you to do a job or professional activity, employee or private employer, as well as residence.

But before making any decision, it is necessary to first know the areas in which there is more today Employment OpportunitiesAs a result of the pandemic, the lack of job opportunities is also a problem in Spain today. Most chances for her co-link technology.



For reasons of language and similarity in some customs, Spain is still one of the most chosen countries for immigration. Photo: Archive



What professions are most in demand in Spain and how much do they pay?

The technology sector Currently The protagonist in the world of workTherefore, everything related to this field is increasingly booming and is in high demand by companies looking for profiles with advanced digital skills.

Currently , Average salary in Spain that it Total €24,100 per yearwhich roughly corresponds to 1,320 euros per month. But for these professionals, Much higher salaries.

However, it must be clarified that for all of these situations, where the age range for research is Between 25 and 45 years oldIt is important that, in addition to experience and proven study certificates, you have a very good level of English.

next one, The five most in-demand professions And the best wages in Spain:

1. Senior Cyber ​​Security Expert

Needs range from Security Analysts From the basic level, which monitors network traffic to identify potential malicious factors on the system, to Executive Level Leaders Can explain to executives and board members the potential financial and reputational risks of cyber attacks. But the latter is the most in demand.

Today’s senior cybersecurity expert’s salary ranges from Between 50,000 and 100,000 euros per year.

2. Senior Data Analysts

A data analyst is the person responsible for collecting, filtering, and interpreting databases to help companies make decisions. In short, the file Big Data Analystas it is also known, is a professional profile that plays an important role in designing the strategies of any company.

It should be noted that it is a data analyst It can work in almost any fieldAs in finance and business, you can even participate in data analysis and statistics in the medical sector.

Senior data analyst salary can vary between the 45,000 and 65,000 euros.

3. Senior technology developers devops

a DevOps Engineer It is the person who works with software developers and IT personnel (the person responsible for implementing everything related to system operations, i.e. backups, virtualization, configurations and applications in operating systems, etc.).

They can be software developers interested in automating system deployments and network operations, or they can be system administrators (System Administrators).

Usually they are offered a salary between 45,000 and 65,000 euros general.



The technology sector is in high demand all over the world as well as in Spain. Image: file.



4. Cloud computing technology engineers and administrators.

Cloud architecture focuses on bringing together all those elements involved in the proper operation of the cloud and creating a structure of information technology (IT) environments. a cloud engineer Is the person responsible for Organization and Management From this structure into a company, integrating servers, networks, platforms, and storage systems.

His functionality covers both the software and hardware part and his training allows him to work with different types of cloud.

Salaries for cloud technology engineers and managers can vary Enter 40 thousand and 60 thousand euros per year.

5. Senior Fullstack Developer

He is an expert with knowledge in web design, programming languages, databases, servers, APIs, and version control systems.

A Fullstack developer does not necessarily master all the technologies. However, the professional is expected to work on both the client and server sides and understand what happens when developing an application. You must have a genuine interest in everything Software Technologies.

Salary varies Between 30,000 and 60,000 euros per year.

What is required to live and work in Spain?

For residency in Spain, unless you have Spanish citizenship or a European passport, there Two visa options. In this way, each citizen will be able to choose the one that best suits his needs:

a) Residence visas for paid work: This procedure must be carried out in Argentina and for this it is necessary to get a job.

Previously, the employer must create a contract for the employee because this is one of the documents that must be submitted at the time of the procedure. This is an authorization to present at the Spanish Consulate in Buenos Aires.

b) Residence visa for self-employment: Citizens who want to work in Spain independently must apply for this type of visa, either to open a company or to work freelance from a computer. The procedure must also be performed in Argentina.

The creator of ArgentApp, a platform that helps Argentines who want to settle in Europe, explained, “What they are asking for is that this independent project has little innovation or technology, and that it applies in an area that needs revitalization,” Eliana Diehla Clarion.

On the other hand, he stated that “there are other visas to live in Spain as a foreigner, such as study visas and non-profit visas (for those who can prove income and do not need to work)”.

c) European passport: Anyone who owns it can live, move and work in Spain completely freely. It is the only way you can live in the country legally without obtaining a work visa.

However, after 90 days and if you are to remain in the country, you must register with the Central Register of Aliens, according to the official website of the Spanish Consulate in Buenos Aires.



In Spain, the offer of entrepreneurs is very wide. Photo: Archive



What should I do to go to work in Spain?

Once you have settled in Spain, you have to go to SEPE (General State Employment Service), which is the employment office. Registration for courses It will also help to communicate with people and get into the system.

“It will be necessary to make friends quickly, or send many Resume yet. Finding a job is business. Now it’s not like we’ve heard at other times, that they arrived and the next day they got a job,” warned the creator of ArgentApp, a platform that helps Argentines who want to settle in Europe, Eliana Diehla Clarion.

Companies like Amazon, Uber, Ikea, Globe, They have units with self-employment registration which is an immediate exit if they have papers.”

to me Entrepreneurship sectorWidth is very wide There are many possibilities At the moment, we welcome everything that provides job opportunities in Spain. The rules are clear and stable, so evaluating areas and projects well, there are many opportunities.

However, Diehl cautioned, “You have to understand that you are going to set up a company in Europe. It is important to know their culture and customs and to know in advance what kind of business may or may not work.”

