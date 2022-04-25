‘We’ve done it’: Antonia Figueroa tells how she befriended an actor from Better Call Saul

This month, Canadian-Mexican actor Michael Mando is best known for playing Nacho Varga on the series. The best of Saul on demanda photo on his Instagram account, where you can see how he and Miss Universe Chile, Antonia Figueroa, stand together on the red carpet for the new season premiere of Sin Too bad.

In an exclusive interview with Las Últimas Noticias, the former MasterChef participant also recounted how she started talking to the artist in 2018, after her sister Sofia caught her attention via social networks.

“I made him a really nice mural, put it on Instagram, tagged it, and he called us. And so we went to talk on the phone. We talk on WhatsApp and he would call me sometimes, because he knows I know about plants, so he’s asking me about things for his garden,” Figueroa explained to The Verge. Mentioned above “like a cousin”.

Besides, he also indicated how they had come to meet him in person.

“He told us several times to go watch tapings for the series in New Mexico. But going isn’t cheap, and because of the university and then the pandemic made it difficult for us, but in April we had the chance to go and it coincided with the premiere of last season.”

He also explained that “When we met face to face it was like doing it forever. He accompanied us at all times. He went to pick us up from the airport, we met his house. He was like our tour guide there.”

Regarding the time they spent with Mando in the US, Figueroa said “We taught him a lot of Chilean things, videos, and especially doodles. We give you a sly Indian as a gift. And yes, we made him whole.”

