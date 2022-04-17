“We’re going for the first time in Las Vegas”

The Guatemalan boxer will fight for the first time in the United States, and will do so in Las Vegas on May 5

Guatemala City – With an undefeated record of 11 professional fights, the Guatemalan boxer won Lester Martinez It will debut in the long-awaited United States and will be specifically in Las vigas On May 5th against North America Dennis Douglas Which records a total of 31 fights.

During 2020 and 2021, the Petén County native tried to fight in the North American territory, but due to immigration and the epidemic, this did not materialize, so on this third occasion, he will be defeated to represent Guatemala abroad. from its limits.

“I have had this opportunity already on two occasions, but near the battles, events have fallen. Now, first of all, God gave Himself at the beginning of May and we will do our best. On the opinion of the saying, The third time will be magic and I’m very happy to be able to go to the US. The discount won’t be easy but We’ll be making our long-awaited debut in Las Vegas“, He expressed Lester Martinez a Spanish.

Lester Martinez only fought in Mexico, so his debut as a professional boxer will be in the United States.

Lester Martinez, professional boxer from Guatemala Facebook: CDA Professional Boxing School

about the discount

As it was mentioned Lester MartinezThe challenger to face is the American Dennis Douglas. He has a record of 31 fights, 23 wins, 15 by knockout and 8 losses. He made his debut on February 13, 2009 against Roberto Irizari. Unbeaten in his first 12 fights, he fell to Doel Carrasquillo in February 2011.

“He is a competitor with a lot of experience in the United States. Now is the time to find out its flaws, best picks, weaknesses and strengths. My coach will take care of preparation in training to develop tactics based on how he fights,” added Lester Martins.

“I expect to win and they realize there are two guys in Las Vegas who are defending their country. I know it will be very complicated because the opponent has 31 fights, we will not trust anything and we will try to give our best to win,” said Martinez.

Leicester Martinez’s show in Las Vegas will be his second fight of the year, as he won on March 24 against Aztec boxer Jaime Hernandez by technical knockout in Nayarit, Mexico.

finally, Lester Martinez He thanked the support he had received from the Guatemalan public throughout his career, but above all, abroad. “To all of the chapels in the United States, I thank you in advance for the support you have always given me. This time we are going to fight in Las Vegas and it would be my pleasure to greet you there,” he noted.



