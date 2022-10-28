Wendell & Wild on Netflix is ​​an illusion not to be missed under any circumstances

Right from the start, there’s a crazy creative power coupled with it animation Stop motion specially calibrated to non-optimized parameters (lower frames per second and personalized design that lets you see added cut and movement marks on dolls). Oddly enough, the way the dolls are created, using large polygons, makes the images paradoxically reminiscent of the ancient digital world, computer graphics of the 90s. There will be a reason for this in the end. there paper He who seems to compose them will find himself in a dream that the demons are calmed. But it’s details. The goal of everything Wendell and Wild It is the opposition of completely irrational ideas to the harsh rational dynamics of capitalism.

Our world, increasingly gray and deadly On the other hand, it is controlled by capitalism. The protagonist is welcomed by an orphanage for nuns (one nature of which is to die for) in a town drained by the speculation of a family he leads like Trump (yes obviously all born between 2015 and 2016). Wendell and Wild However, it is not the classic hypocritical apology. As for the logic of capitalism, which is by nature precise and mathematical, it is opposed to the logic of creativity and humour. The difference from the usual lies in the fact that Imagine an alternativea whole new field in which those harsh, cynical but terribly accurate inferences are less valuable than creation. Hollywood It is in itself capitalism, the largest possible economic exploitation of cinema, and for this reason also it is a repetition of narrative models and expected plots, an investment that can be evaluated, rather than a film like Wendell and Wild, which does not respond to any good form and is completely different from everything, managed to escape from the same reasoning that you criticize, it is not a safe investment, it does not have a predictable outcome. In short, it is easy to criticize capitalism through idealistic films of capitalist exploitation, and it is not easy to do so by finding an alternative.

It’s the really exciting part for the whole organization, Having defined the human world with destruction caused by profit alone And to have created a channel of communication (through the demon in a palace run by priests and nuns) with a world that does not know that logic (as much as it yearns for it). Watch Wendell and Wild It is a journey back into what animation was born in, the pure creativity of something that doesn’t exist and we don’t yet know how to imagine it, with good logic that uses madness rather than just revealing it, knows how to have fun while unraveling a plot equipped with more than just sensation. Not that we didn’t know as much as Henry selec It was sharp and innovative, but look at all of this paired with rigor Jordan Bell It’s a match we didn’t know we wanted.