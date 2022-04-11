Weimar: a virtual reconstruction that allows a look at “Hemsberg”

An external container housing the “Hemmelsberg”. Through a sliding door, visitors enter, which is reminiscent of a church room: three small benches provide seating. Then the technology comes into play. Virtual reality glasses expand space to gigantic dimensions. The church was created before the eyes of the beholder. It has three galleries and in the upper gallery – at a height of about twenty meters – the light is refracted by organ tubes.

Where Bach wrote his most important songs

Music output from headphones: “Heavenly King, welcome.” Bach once composed this cantata specifically for the palace chapel, on the organ specially converted for him. As a musical director, he wrote here some of his most important songs. At that time, performers were at the top of the gallery The music goes down like ethereal sounds from the afterlife.This is one of the reasons why the rising room is called “Hemmelsberg.” In 1774 the church fell victim to a fire.

“The main idea of ​​Himmelsberg was to revive something,” says Rolf Kreuz, professor of computer science at Erfurt University of Applied Sciences. “You will never be able to simulate the experience on site one hundred percent. But you can try to get close to it.“

Building a virtual space has never been easier

Cruz continues: “We have received building blueprints and drawings since that time, but they sometimes conflict with each other. The main source is a portrait of the painter Christian Richter from 1660. We used that as a guide.”

With the help of the remote control it is possible to move around the room. Visitors can climb into the gallery and look inside the church from a conspicuous height – an electrifying effect, while the music mimics the acoustics of the room: the sound changes depending on your location. Stefan Wenzierl, a professor at the Technical University of Berlin, is responsible for this small technical miracle.

Seven minutes of listening experience

He explains, “In a normal listening experience, you always experience a combination of what the sound source produces, which is the sound of the musical instruments, and what the room contributes to. In such simulations, things are separated.” This means that the music is recorded without any room content and the room signature is simulated separately in order to balance each other out at the end.

By the way, the music was recorded by the ensemble “Cantus Thuringia & Capella” under the direction of Bernhard Clabrot – in the anechoic room at TU Berlin. The recording was then merged with the acoustic characteristics of Himmelsburg. This creates an audio experience that lasts about seven minutes. During this time, you can playfully discover the room and be amazed at what is technically possible. And last but not least: get a little closer to the historical Bach.