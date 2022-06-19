Weather disasters: Australia’s worst is yet to come

Weather disasters: Australia's worst is yet to come

At the end of November 2019, about 150 bush and bush fires were still burning in NSW, with more than 60 remaining out of control. Several million hectares of land have already been damaged; The smoke from the fires even reached South America. However, the Australian Meteorological Agency has now warned The worst weeks for the country are yet to comeEastern Australia in particular – which has been hit hard by the fires so far – is expected to remain significantly drier and hotter next summer than the long-term average. Among other things, conditions in the Indian Ocean off the Australian west coast are to blame.

