We will import 15 billion cubic meters of LNG annually from the United States of America • Imola Oggi

BRUSSELS, March 25 – “The US commitment to supply the European Union with another 15 billion cubic meters of LNG this year is a major step (in the direction of energy independence from Russia). This will replace the LNG supplies we currently receive from Russia. Looking to the future, Europe will work to ensure stable demand for additional US LNG at least until 2030. We aim to supply around 50 billion cubic meters annually.” Commission Chairperson Ursula von der Leyen said this in her joint statement with Joe Biden.

Read also

► Liguori: Biden came to sell US oil and gas, not to help Ukraine

(Indeed, at the Brussels summit, peace was not really talked about – American affairs, on the other hand, yes)

“All the United States and the European Union want to do is take concrete measures to reduce dependence on gas,” including “renewable energy” and thus “investment in new energy.”

“These steps will increase energy security,” US President Joe Biden said at a press conference in Brussels. “We may have joint forces to do that,” he added. (handle).

Participate