“We want to make our values ​​known in Australia”

“It is a historic moment. We are a club with a history spanning 122 years, and for the first time we are here in Australia. What we want to do is make ourselves known. (…) We want to make our values ​​known, so Australians can see why we are more than club”, stated the Vice-President of Sports for FC Barcelona, Rafa YustiAbout the first visit of the azulgrana team to the Australian country.

Similarly, Yuste, the club’s highest authority has traveled to Australia since then Laporta He hasn’t done so due to pending signatures and renewals, and has stated that they are “extremely excited to be on this great continent.”

The F.C.B Tomorrow, Wednesday (12:05 pm in Spain) will play a friendly match against All-Star League In the Accor Stadiumin Sydney (Australia). This will be the last game of the season for Barcelona, ​​after finishing last Sunday’s La Liga against Villarreal (0-2) at the Camp Nou.

Busquets, signing autographs at the Accor Stadium Mark Kolb/Getty Images

