Victoria NolandThe US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs told the Senate that the United States is working withUkraine To protect biological research laboratories during Russia Continues attacks on the country of Eastern Europe. “Ukraine has biological research facilities, and we are now very concerned that Russian forces might try to take over, so we are.” Working with the Ukrainians on how to prevent any of that research material from falling into the hands of Russian forces They should come closeNuland told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee at a hearing.
The answer came to a question posed by Senator Marco Rubio who asked: Does Ukraine possess chemical or biological weapons?“.
After Noland’s response, Rubio went on to ask if he had any doubts about the implications for the Russians of possible biological or chemical attacks. “I’m sure you know that Russian propaganda…Two groups are already publishing all sorts of information about how they publish Uncover a plot by the Ukrainians to release biological weapons in the country and coordinated by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. If there is a biological or chemical weapons incident or attack inside Ukraine, is there any doubt in your mind that 100% of the Russians are behind it? “asked Rubio.
“I have no doubt in my mind, Senator, and it is a classic Russian method to blame each other for what they plan to do to themselves.” Noland replied.
The Russian Ministry of Defense publishes an analysis of US military biological assets in Ukraine
