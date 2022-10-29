Wawrinka plans to return to the Davis Cup | Sports indoors / outdoors

“I spoke to the other Swiss here,” Wawrinka said late on Friday evening after his narrow quarter-final defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut. The 37-year-old from Vaud said about the new competition between the mixed teams that will start the tennis season.

Wawrinka’s participation in the Davis Cup in early February is more uncertain. Switzerland managed to climb this year and are now playing in the first qualification to the final round that was established a few years ago. “I’m not a big fan of this new situation,” said the 2014 Davis Cup champion. “However, I would like to play again. We’ll see if that works out in February.” The Swiss opponent is not yet known and therefore there is no home or away match. Wawrinka last competed in the team seven years ago.

This year’s season, in which he was delayed only after a lengthy injury hiatus due to several foot operations, the Lausanne native finished in the Masters 1000 at Paris-Bercy. In the first round, he met for the first time with Basel semi-finalist Holger Ron (ATP 25) of Denmark.