Waterpipes in Cartagena, the second tropical cyclone in the Caribbean: Tourists and residents of the region captured the natural phenomenon before Hurricane Bonnie in Colombia | Video | San Andres Island | Bogotá | CO | Colombia

Soon the photos spread widely. A group of residents and tourists from the Rosario Islands in the isolated area of ​​Cartagena, in Colombia, experienced a moment of panic after the emergence of two water basins. Without thinking twice, the people who were on the scene recorded the event with their cameras and the video actually went viral around the world. Take a look at the post

The fear of the people present increased given that citizens immediately associated this phenomenon with a possible tropical cyclone, passing through the Caribbean Sea. However, fortunately for the people of the area, the stream of water did not cause any damage.

Regarding the video, the Marine General Directorate, through its National Marine Meteorological Service of the Center for Oceanographic and Hydrographic Research in the Caribbean, indicated that these waterways are unrelated to the powerful tropical cyclone.

It is necessary to note that this type of natural phenomenon occurs over a body of water, in this case the sea. Unlike hurricanes, water in the clouds rises and takes the form of a hurricane. Usually, its diameter ranges from one to two kilometers.

Hurricane Bonnie in Colombia

According to the forecast track, Dos, as the NHC calls it, will be Thursday morning near Colombia’s La Guajira peninsula, before entering the southwestern Caribbean on Friday.

The probability of tornadoes forming within 48 hours is 80% in the 48-hour forecast and 90% in the 5-day forecast. In addition, heavy rain is expected in the Windward Islands, northeastern Venezuela and from the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao) to parts of northwestern Venezuela and northeastern Colombia from Wednesday through Thursday, and there is a risk of flash floods in some. Regions.

The Venezuelan islands of Margarita, Kush and Copagua, as well as Bonaire, Curaçao and Aruba, and the coast of Venezuela from the Paraguana Peninsula to the border with Colombia, including the Gulf of Venezuela, are subject to a tropical storm warning. Also the Colombian coast from the border with Venezuela to Santa Marta. In addition, there is virtually a tropical storm watch (48 hours pass) for the coast of Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumaná.