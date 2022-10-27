Water emergency in Cosenza: “The city is on its knees.” The mayor asks for help from the governor

Cosenza – “The water crisis in Cosenza has recently been exacerbated by one of them Sorical’s water supply reduced by more than 85 liters per second from September 1 to today. An unbearable measure, bringing the city to its knees, has requested the official intervention of the Governor of Cosenza.” This is confirmed by Mayor Franz Caruso with regard to The tragic situation of water shortage in the city, causing serious disturbance to the community.

“The insufficient supply of water to citizens is undoubtedly one of the historical problems of Cosenza – explains the principal citizen – that my municipal administration has undertaken to solve. This is a fundamental issue, and on which we have clear ideas for proper efficiency, in order to guarantee this important resource 24 hours a day and not ” On time” as it happens today. Of course, not having a magic wand takes time and Continuous commitment to research and implementation of final solutions. In this first year of engagement, we have certainly not been assertive and have worked to ensure the service is in the best possible way.

We realize that we are faced, in the first place, with Many technical and administrative losses which places Cosenza among its cities Highest water dispersion rate Thus, with high costs burdening the already fragile financial position of the entity. It is now of structural importance for Cosenza and for the 24 municipalities served by Apatimarco, which suffer frequent reductions in water flow due to the reduced supply of springs that feed Apatimarco. A periodic decline as it is recorded every year from September to November. For example, this year the municipality of Cosenza, as mentioned, was reduced by more than 85 liters per second, which caused a significant inconvenience in the distribution.

All this requires us to tackle the issue in a radical way, no longer allowing the procrastination of a crisis that had to be faced and resolved for some time and which, instead, continues to be suggested by ever more dramatic events. for cosenza We will ask the region of Calabria what has been accomplished with the financing of 5 million and 800 thousand euros for the engineering project It could have breathed life into our societies by adapting systems. We will ask Surical and Calabria What happened to the 10 million euros allocated to the Apatimarco system To reduce purchase difficulties, as well as to demand explanations as to why a loan of 25 million euros should be made in 2017 based on an agreement between the Calabria region, the municipality and Sorical, in the presence of the governor of that time, set aside for the renovation of the network with the aim of alleviating the difficulties of the Abatemarco system, and today it is designed instead of This is for a project that is being tendered as a simple public work and not as predetermined. The same can be said about the financing of the province of Cosenza, which had the same fate.”

“This persistence in problems – as Mayor Franz Caruso concludes – led me to it Ask His Excellency the Governor of Cosenza for an art table to confront and determine It is a situation that has become uncontrollable and can no longer be postponed. It is unfair, in fact, that our compatriots suffer from abrupt and even questionable water reduction management. We won’t allow that anymore