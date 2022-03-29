Watch the famous Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor

Motorola and Samsung are showing off their first smartphone with a 200MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor, and it looks like this massive camera will be the main protagonist of the new Motorola Frontier that will also have the luxury of launching it.

what Motorola prepares a 200MP smartphone Almost in her main room An open secret since the end of 2021and even a few weeks ago some media already gave it a brand name like Motorola Frontier 22 and hardware platform featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

If this is the same as last weekend, give Goodwill from its power and direction – PremiumFrom China, expect more details to let us know The new Motorola Frontier will share a platform with Lenovo Legion dedicated to Game enthusiastsconfirming in passing it It will actually install 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP1along with a 6.67-inch flat OLED display and a full-powered Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

The picture you see, in fact, has been posted The dropouts Closest to the manufacturer Of American origin (now in the hands of the Chinese), although those who have published it are more than companions SamMobileseize the opportunity to reveal Details of this much vaunted South Korean photographic sensorIt is, after all, the largest in terms of resolution seen on a smartphone to date.

Samsung has been talking about its 200MP ISOCELL HP1 for a long time, and while this giant sensor finally appears ready for its commercial adventure, Motorola may finally be releasing it in the Frontier 22 and not Samsung itself.

Another Motorola giant expected in China, with tough specifications inherited from Lenovo Legion

The truth is The picture is now posted!we are assuming a prototype for this future Main from Motorola, matches perfectly Makes Previous Which has leaked from a virtual “Frontier 22” which, depending on the number and quality of news around it, can be very close to being shown.

In terms of hardware, they tell us from China about a platform made up of 6.67 inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolutionwhich can quickly cool up to 144 Hz And I will encourage me Snapdragon 8 first generationAccompanied by 8 or 12 GB RAM.

Your battery will be 4500 mAh with fast charging Wired up to 12 watts, plus Qi wireless compatibility up to 50 watts.

As for the outstanding photographic unit, it has already been noted that it will be in Metal rectangular humpwith dual-color LED flash and three sensors incl Highlights massive Samsung ISOCELL HP1 with up to 200MP resolutionOIS stabilizer, f/2.2 aperture.

We know this specification because it was registered to adorn the unit, although Samsung has also confirmed that this sensor is capable of doing so. pixel binning Merge pixels into blocks of 16 To get more light, in addition to the presence of technologies such as Smart ISO Pro to gain sharpness and New Focus System Double Super PD Higher quality, faster.

The rest of the specifications will remain under consideration, since there is talk of 60MP front sensor But without further confirmation, above all, it will be necessary to know the sensors accompanying the ISOCELL HP1, and we understand that Ultra wide angle and telephoto lens to add Zoom 2x magnification minimum.

For the time being, whatever it is, We told you everything we knowso we all have to watch out because Frontier 22 is definitely closer than it looks… Lots of filtering usually refers to close submission!

