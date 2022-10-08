Waste separation in the Karlsruhe region: the citizens are very meticulous

Waste separation is becoming more and more important. It is important to the environment. But this does not work everywhere as desired.

Waste separation leaves much to be desired in many places. But the waste statistics in Karlsruhe county are great. The organic fund was introduced there last year. And the people there use it too.

Per capita residual waste is lower than the national average

The people in Karlsruhe are perfect when it comes to waste sorting. This is shown by waste statistics. Last year, the per capita waste amounted to 93 kilograms. This means that the Karlsruhe region is 30 kilograms less than the state average.

Citizens of the Karlsruhe region benefit from individual offers. They get rid of large amounts of waste in different and customized ways. Residents separate an above-average proportion of their waste from residual waste. In this way, they make a great contribution to protecting the environment. It also preserves important resources.

The amount of garbage has decreased significantly

The organic fund was introduced at the beginning of 2021. Since then, the amount of waste remaining has decreased significantly. The state average in Baden-Württemberg is 121 kilograms of waste remaining per capita. In the province of Karlsruhe, last year accumulated only 93 kilograms of waste remaining per capita.

Another amazing thing: the remaining waste contains only a small percentage of recyclable materials. Mark for efficient and accurate waste separation. The organic content in the remaining waste was reduced by 20 percent. Thus the objectives of the state government were clearly exceeded.

Increase in organic waste

The introduction of bio-bin resulted in a corresponding bio-waste. These amounted to about 30 kilograms per person. A great start to the area. However, the amount is still lower than the national average of 58 kilograms. The amount of recyclables is down about 2 percent, but at 161 kilograms per capita it is still higher than the national average of 142 kilograms. This is set to change in the coming years.

The recycling bin mainly contains waste paper, cardboard and cardboard boxes. There is also 171 kilograms of green waste and 40 kilograms of commercial and construction site waste per capita.

In the year 220, the amount of waste electrical and electronic equipment increased to 5.2 kg per person. Now it is down again, and at 4.4 kilograms per inhabitant, it is below the national average.