Wanted: 25 men to protect the Pope. They must be Catholic. They must be Swiss

By Philip Bolilla

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – In the world’s smallest country, the world’s smallest army is growing and looking for men with very special characteristics.

The Swiss Guard, the elite force whose main task is to protect the Pope and Vatican City, currently has 110 members.

Before the new year 2025, when millions of believers are expected to visit the Vatican, the strength will increase by 25 clients, to 135 members, an increase of nearly 23%.

To help with recruitment, the Swiss Guard has opened a new media office and contact point in Switzerland, according to a statement Thursday.

It will also coordinate the work of the current Employment Office in Switzerland, institutions related to the Swiss Guard and former members.

Registration is open to unmarried Swiss men between the ages of 19 and 31 who practice Catholicism in good health, “with an impeccable reputation and who are at least 1.74 meters tall and have completed basic training in the Swiss Army,” according to the guard. website. New officers will be able to marry after serving for five years.

The force, whose main task is to protect the pope, has been male-only since its founding in 1506. But that could change.

Officials said its new headquarters at the Vatican, which is expected to become operational in 2026, would be built to accommodate female members if Pope Francis or his successors allowed them to join.

Francis, 85, has appointed women to several high-level administrative positions in the Vatican’s administration, and in March unveiled a historic new constitution that would allow any willed Catholic laymen, including women, to lead most departments in the Vatican. Holy See.

A Swiss foundation has already raised more than 37 million Swiss francs out of the estimated 45 million Swiss francs needed to replace the current 150-year-old barracks. (Reporting by Felipe Bolilla. Editing in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)