Wanted: $150K bonds | The dollar in Argentina | the answers

There are many university Willing to pay up to 150,000 Argentine pesos to get one of 6.4 million tickets dollar Published in two copies in 2014 in United Stateas it happens, also, with banknotes $1 sold for $45,000.

Banknotes with defects and anomalies are a major attraction for coin collectorsso a simple typographical error can release its value to unimaginable numbers.

The engraving and printing officethe government agency responsible for printing the US dollar, in 2014, mistakenly issued two identical print copies of $6.4 million bonds. That year, the first edition was distributed in the state of New York. Two years later, the exact same thing happened Washington.

Because of this situation they are spread all over the world $6.4 million 1 “marital bills” Same serial number, but only so far Only 9 such pairs were found Some collectors offer a fortune to acquire.

To find out if your dollar bill is worth thousands of dollars, you should check its serial number, which should be between B00000001 and B00250000 or B03200001 and B09600000.

In addition to the serial number, you must ensure that the ticket is stamped with a stamp from Federal Reserve with the letter “B”. Also, the serial number must end with an asterisk.