Wall Street ended higher on the eve of a long holiday in the United States

The New York Stock Exchange ended higher on Friday, boosted by increased buying during the day’s close and ahead of the three-day weekend.

The main index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, rose 1.05% to 31,097.26 points. For its part, the Nasdaq index of technology shares rose 0.90% to close at 11127.84, and the S&P 500 – the broadest, among the major 500 companies – rose 1.06% to 3,825.33 units, according to the final closing data.

“Friday closing prices before a long weekend (a holiday in the US) is especially important,” said Nick Rees of Merck Investments.

“Those who took positions during the session sold them and there are more long-term investors who are buying before Friday’s close,” the analyst explained.

A day after the end of Wall Street’s worst semester since 1970, the session started poorly, with indexes in the red after two lower-than-expected US indexes posted.

The index from the ISM professional association showed that growth in manufacturing activity fell in June to the slowest pace since June 2020.

Another negative sign is that construction spending fell 0.1% in May on a monthly basis, while economists had expected a 0.4% rise.

Despite this poor data, Wall Street returned to the green and even accelerated towards the end of the session, the first of the second half of the year.

“The idea being promoted is that bad news will turn into good news for stocks,” said Jack Abelin of Cresset Capital.

This reasoning is based on the fact that “bad (economic) news will help keep interest rates low, lower demand and further contain inflation,” he said.

you / blame / gm / llu