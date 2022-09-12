Vuelta Evenepoel won the Vuelta 77 stage in Carapaz and Mulano

Remco Evenepoel is the name of the winner of the 77th Vuelta race. The Belgian didn’t miss a beat last weekend. Stage victories went to Richard Carapaz and Juan Sebastian Molano. Bob Jungles Vuelta’s finished 51st, and Alex Kirsch 119th.

Remco Evenepoel extended his arms in the Madrid evening sky and took a kiss from his girlfriend right after he crossed the finish line. At just 22 years old, the Belgian claimed the overall victory in the 77th Tour of Spain on Sunday in Madrid, ending a long drought in Belgium as a cycling nation after 44 years. Johan de Moynck was the last Belgian to win one of the three Grand Tours at the Giro d’Italia in 1978 – and Freddy Mertens had won the Vuelta a year earlier.

“Now it’s really official. I was a bit nervous today, but we managed it perfectly. It is historic for my team, for my country and for myself,” Evenpole said afterwards. We can be really proud of what we have achieved.”

Today’s victory was secured after 96.7 kilometers in the sprint by Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano against former Danish world champion Mads Pedersen. Alex Kirsch put his Danish sprinter in a good starting position to the final and crossed the finish line in 19th place by himself. However, in the end, Trek-Segafredo could be happy with the green jersey Pedersen wore to Madrid.

With a lead of 2:02, Evenpoel finally beat Enrique Mas. His 19-year-old compatriot Juan Ayuso finished third with 4:57 minutes. Perhaps Evenepoel’s biggest opponent, Primoz Roglic, had to give up the race after the 16th stage. The winner of the Vuelta for the past three years finished second in the overall standings with a difference of 1:26. However, the fall along the house dashed Roglic’s hopes of a fourth straight win.

talent of the century

Evenbühl is now hoping to become the first Belgian Tour winner since Eddie Merckx in 1974. The “Cannibal” Merckx has won the Tour and the Giro five times each – he’s been a three-time road bike world champion. “Maybe he’s better than me,” said cycling legend Merckx in August 2019 after Evenepoel celebrated his first big win at the Clásica San Sebastián one-day race in Spain at the age of 19.

Only five days later he became the European champion in trials. A few weeks later he again caught the eye in the fight against the clock with second place at the World Championships in Harrogate. Preferences such as the talent of the century, the prodigy or the “little cannibal” soon stuck to Evenepoel. “I’m not the new Eddy Merckx, I’m Remco Evenepoel,” replied the owner of high praise at the time.

Not many things were missing, and Evenpoel could have started his football career. He played nine international matches for juniors (under 16 and under 15). He played as a left-back for PSV Eindhoven, RSC Anderlecht and KV Mechelen – before turning to cycling in 2017 in search of better prospects.

There was a first break in the young Evenpoel’s career on August 15, 2020, when he crashed into a bridge wall on a cliff on the Lombardy Tour and fell into a narrow lane of about ten metres. At the time, Evenpole suffered a pelvic and pulmonary fracture – “only”, one would have to say later. Evenepoel had to hiatus for about eight months, then returned with his first Grand Tour appearance at the Giro d’Italia, but had to finish it three days before the finish after a fall. A little over two years later, he claimed his first overall victory on the Grand Tour.