Volleyball – German volleyball players beat Australia – Sports

Osaka (dpa) – German volleyball players have once again won the Nations League after six consecutive defeats.

The Germans beat Australia 3:1 (20:25, 25:16, 25:21, 26:24). The team has won four matches so far and lost seven. New national coach Michal Winarski’s team still has only a theoretical chance of reaching the final round.

The best striker in the German national team was Moritz Reichert in Osaka, Japan, with 24 points. The squad comes with a young squad and without superstar George Grozer, who is focused on recovering this summer.

In the Nations League, the world’s top 16 men’s and women’s teams play against each other in three stadiums over six weeks. After 12 games for each team, the top eight advance to the final round, which begins for men on July 20 in Bologna, Italy. Matches in the Nations League are important to the global rankings.

