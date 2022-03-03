Volcanic eruption in Tonga cooled Earth less than expected

© Ash plume from the eruption of the Tonga volcano from the International Space StationNASA / Kayla Barronde.wikipedia.org – Public Domain

March 02 2022 22:09 Robert Clatt

A new study by Chinese scientists shows that dust from the stratospheric eruption of Tonga underestimated the cooling of the global climate.





Beijing, China). According to the measurements of the US space agency NASA, the eruption of the submarine volcano Hongga Tonga – Hong Hapai a few weeks ago was with the force of several hundred Hiroshima atomic bombs. As part of the massive cloud of gas and ash reached the stratosphere, scientists hypothesized that the volcanic eruption reduced solar radiation on Earth, resulting in a brief global cooling. It is estimated that the volcano’s mushroom-like ash cloud will reduce global temperature by 0.03 to 0.1°C within the next year or two.





A study recently published by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) showed that the impact of a volcanic eruption on the Earth’s surface temperature would be much lower. According to what was published in the specialized magazine Advances in atmospheric sciences A cooling of 0.004°C instead of the expected 0.03 to 0.1°C is realistic in the coming years.





Exaggerated volcanic eruption

As explained by the authors, the impact of the volcanic eruption was overestimated because it occurred in the southern hemisphere of the planet. This results in less global cooling than the volcano would have emit emissions similar to those of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai in the northern hemisphere or in the tropics.

According to scientists’ computer models, the global temperature will decrease by an average of 0.004 degrees Celsius in the first year after the volcanic eruption. This primarily affects the Southern Hemisphere. Parts of South America and Australia in the Southern Hemisphere were particularly affected, where a temperature decrease of 0.01°C was calculated.





According to the researchers, a volcano would not have a significant impact on the global climate if it remained dormant and no longer emits any stratospheric dust.

Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, doi: 10.1007/s00376-022-2034-1