Voices about World Cup Qualifiers – Comeback-Nati presents ‘Lions’ Nielsen as a farewell gift – Sports

Natty’s coach Nielsen stood on the sidelines in the decisive play-off not in a shirt and tie, but in the “Lion King” jersey – a symbol of the fighting qualities of his followers. Thus the Dane, who will leave the position of chief selection at the end of the year, praised above all the commitment and fighting spirit of his players.

Nils Nielsen (Coach): “I am very proud that this team keeps coming back no matter what. You give everything for Switzerland. We were behind in the European Championship and the volley against the Czech Republic, and we were behind today. Even if you make mistakes: it is about how you react. On Wales who defended by all means.”

Nielsen’s bond with the team is shown by his statement that he is considering traveling with his family to the Swiss matches in Australia and New Zealand: “My wife told the players she felt like she was part of the teams,” says Nielsen.

Leah Wali (captain): “The fans gave us a lot of support today. We finally managed to qualify in front of our fans. You can’t even describe the emotion in the winning goal. At first I couldn’t believe it was counted because everything was not allowed today. I thought a bit about the penalty shootout. I’m especially happy By qualifying young players who were not there in 2015. It is also very important for Swiss women’s football.”

Fabian Hamm (winning scorer)“Actually we wanted to win in 90 minutes. After the two rejected encounters, it was even nicer that I was able to score. This is the stadium where I love to score goals. I wish it was (Nielsen, editor’s note) Bring me a little earlier I’ve felt this goal coming all week. My 75th international match, the decisive goal – what more could you ask for? I hope we can celebrate a little bit now, even if I have to work tomorrow.”

Ramona Bachmann (shooting up to 1:1)We should have decided the match earlier, but unfortunately we made it very exciting. The VAR refusal of my goal led to a real mess of emotions. But that’s what football is all about. We are now just glad we made it. We’ll celebrate a little, but not for long, and for me without alcohol.”