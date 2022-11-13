Visit of the Ambassador of El Salvador to the United States in Milan

By Kitty Carava

Milan has always been a symbol of hospitality, proposals for integration and participation between institutions and communities, and represents a constant call for initiatives involving citizens from all over the world and residents of Italy.

Had a very important meeting with the protagonist in recent days L ‘ El Salvador’s Ambassador to the United States of America Melina MayorgaVisit the city of Milan to follow up on various initiatives, in particular to disseminate important information on the results achieved during this period Presidential Administration of President Najib Bukele.

accompanied by President of the Commission for Equal Opportunities and Civil Rights of the Municipality of Milan, Diana Di MarchiFrom Consul General of El Salvador in Milan, Bernardo MengivarAnd fromemployer Freddy GomezThe Ambassador met with leaders of various El Salvador associations in Italy, community leaders, representatives of Salvadorian folklore, representatives of the media, Salvadorian businessmen and Italian businessmen investing in El Salvador.

The meeting was held in the facilities Visconti CenterWhere the participants in the great cultural event thanked the Ambassador for her speech: “I celebrate with you the fact that in the upcoming elections all Salvadorans abroad will be able to exercise their right to vote.”Mayorga said.

In addition, the Ambassador said that, as mandated by President Najib Bukele, her entourage is working on strategies that will ensure benefits for all Salvadorans residing abroad to whom she has addressed:

“It is a great honor to be able to accompany you and let you know that we as a government are working for you. Thank you for your welcome.“Happy Mayorga. The important meeting concluded with the awarding of a shield of honor to the Ambassador for her remarkable and exceptional work on behalf of Salvadorans in the United States and around the world.

The meeting with the ambassador was organized by businessman Freddy Gomez, President of Gómez Productions, which for some time highlighted the commitment to cultural and social integration in Italy.