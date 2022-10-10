Visa to travel to the United States: Colombia will propose to remove it – Government – Politics

Some Colombians have to wait up to two years to be able to make an appointment to process a visa that allows them to enter the United States. Long waiting times in this process are also tested by those trying to renew this document.

This position is on the radar of the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, who stated in an interview with Noticias RCN that From the embassy they verbally suggested to the United States to propose to withdraw the visa to enter this country.

“Colombian residents should have the possibility to travel as a tourist to the United States without a visa. We have verbally raised it from the embassy, ​​but we hope to do so officially very soon,” Murillo emphasized.

The ambassador also said that “the fact that it takes about 850 days for a person to be given an appointment once the application is submitted does not look good and generates problems. In addition, we have information (the United States) that it is the country in the world where this procedure takes the longest. We Strategic allies, this situation must be corrected, there is no logic.”

Murillo’s proposal emerged a few days after the meeting between President Gustavo Petro and United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, the highest-ranking official in the White House, in Colombia, in Casa de Nariño. He began his term on August 7.

Petro and Blinken after a high-level meeting in Casa de Nariño. picture: Sergio Steel Yacht / Weather

In which countries do you need a visa to travel to the United States?

“We will propose to start the visa waiver process for Colombians, similar to what the United States did with Chile which is about to go into effect.” These words were said by former President Juan Manuel Santos in 2014, when Colombia tried to enter the list of countries that are part of the Visa Waiver Program. However, in the end this did not materialize.

These are countries where citizens do not need the said document to travel to the United States. Chile is the only country in the region:

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chili pepper

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italia

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

beer

Monaco

Holland

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Swiss

Taiwan

United kingdom

