Visa to the United States and countries with better salaries and payments in dollars 2022

The United States is one of Countries where thousands of migrants arrive every day in search of opportunities Refers to Improve your income, among other things, in the current value of the currency.

At least this is the situation of hundreds of Colombians who have arrived on American soil or made plans to travel soon, For whom this list can serve as a guide to know the areas in which United State You can get paid better Depending on circumstances such as the type of visa, job opportunities and conditions in which they arrive or are in.

According to CNN, at the moment –Like in Colombia, inflation is skyrocketing And many citizens They wonder if the state they are in is the right state to improve or preserve their finances. “The answer involves evaluating multiple variables, including income,” he points out.

United State: Highest Profiting Countries in 2022

According to the US Department of Commerce, citing CNN, These are the states where the most money is paid (per inhabitant of the state) at the moment:

Massachusetts Connecticut New York California New Jersey n. Washington Maryland Colorado Alaska

Although payment ranges are not described in each of these states, a large portion of them are Among those who pay their workers the best minimum hourly wages. In California, for example, the hourly minimum is paid $14. Many hope that in January 2023 that amount will rise to $15.50 an hour.

The District of Columbia also has a good salary. It’s the highest minimum wage schedule at $15.20 an hour.; It is followed by Washington ($14.49 an hour) and Massachusetts ($14.25).