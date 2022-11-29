Visa scores a goal with facial recognition – El Financiero

Several years ago, part of the technological innovations presented at conferences ranged from cars with screens to buy, entering branches, easily identifiable with biometric face reading, and attending in a personal way at the bank, propositions that seemed a far cry from that. It is being played for everyone, but today it is slowly becoming a reality.

In some World Cups and Olympics, some beta tests have already been launched by Visa, which generally sponsors these matches, but now at the World Cup in Qatar and after being a member of FIFA for 15 years, where it’s been running quite a bit. Since years. For several years now, for example, contactless payments, such as offers to use digital card issuance technologies, Click on the phone (where a smartphone can be turned into a point-of-sale terminal for receiving contactless payments), they have now gone to payments with face authentication, which turned out to be quite a cause for amazement, because in a matter of seconds the cardholder is practically recognized in the store, the purchase is made and Corresponding fees are already applied.

In the case of the World Cup country, since June this year, 81 percent of face-to-face transactions with Visa credentials have been made using contactless technology, and in September 2022, 47 percent of all transactions with Visa were made in the Latin America and Sea region. Caribbean with this technology.

With over 5,300 contactless payment terminals at FIFA’s official home, it is already the football tournament with the largest capacity for digital payments in history, but as I said, what has made it on the radar of many fans is the use of facial recognition to pay, since it is the first time which are used to make payments in Qatar and where they are made with Qatar National Bank (QNB) and a POP ID, are powered by Visa and its tokenization technology, which allows consumers to authenticate payments using only their face without a physical card or mobile phone after initial registration and are currently operational three strands; If this part of the technology changes works the way they do, have no doubt that more financial institutions will adopt it soon.

***

And another small coin to follow, is without a doubt who will be him or the successor of Bernardo Gonzalez, who will return in full after four years at the helm of an amafor and give very good results to the ten afores that make up the system. to the private sector; His experience as a former regulator, as well as on the subject of new technologies, Afores and investment funds open doors for him in many places.

***

And on the other side of the coin, because the outgoing president of the Association of Mexican Banks (ABM) Daniel Becker, has already achieved one of two, (for now, of course) that the banking agreement in 2023 no longer will be in Acapulco; That’s right, Governor Morenista and Mayor Evelyn Salgado and Abelina López will watch the meeting from afar, as everything indicates that the next venue in March has already been agreed to be in Merida; It will be the “White City” where the bankers hold their traditional meeting. Those who know how the change took place remind us that when it was proposed to do it in that place, the president Andrés Manuel López Campeche proposed it, but there are issues of communication and the personality of those who govern that made them give up and they told the president about it. It will again be in Acapulco, but now everything indicates that they have been able to persuade the advantages and business which the various establishments of that city have and it has been approved to be in Mérida. The second is that the banker is waiting to get the “win” ticket and take over Banamex. At the moment, the coin is in the air.