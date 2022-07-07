Visa launches Bitcoin Black club, a VIP card with no spending limit

Bitcoin Black announces the launch of a Visa credit card with no spending limit. It is an exclusive club of 10,000 people around the world. company explained The token card allows Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies to be converted into spendable cash. Its users will be able to use the card at any institution in the world that accepts Visa and will be able to get rewards of up to 10% in SPND codes.

The SPND tokens will be redeemable at the soon-to-be-launched Bitcoin Black Haute Living Deluxe Marketplace. The company stated that it is an online store that includes luxury watches, handbags, cars, charter flight deals, access to private mansions, and much more. Bitcoin Black Haute Living Luxury Marketplace was developed in partnership with Haute Living Magazine, a luxury and lifestyle magazine that was founded in 2004. It is scheduled to launch for two weeks.

Bitcoin Black CEO is Prakash Chand An experienced bitcoin customer who first bought bitcoin in 2011. Chand believes that people with an incredible fortune in cryptocurrency need a way to spend it easily and get rewarded for it. In this sense, Chand considers Bitcoin Black to be a perfect fit for people with high purchasing power who want to use their cryptocurrency for work or leisure in the more than 140 countries where Visa is accepted. All members have to do to spend is upload their cryptocurrency through the Bitcoin Black web app or wallet.

For his part, Kamal Hochandini, Director of Wellbeing at Bitcoin Black, noted that in addition to being able to spend the rewards on incredible luxury items, cardholders will also be able to purchase experiences tailored to them by Haute Living Magazin. For example, exclusive access to a luxury mansion in the Turks and Caicos Islands, southeast of the Bahamas.

Similarly, Bitcoin Black announced that it will have its own Boeing BBJ aircraft, called SPEND, which will be launched in early 2023. The company claims that Bitcoin Black is secured by the cardholder’s bitcoins and other major cryptocurrencies and opens up a world of freedom and luxury. With unlimited purchasing power and lavish rewards.

