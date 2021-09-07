Virtuoso on the Provincial Theater – top left

Ex-Bayern star Franck Ribery is at the head of his impressive career in the no-fuss rookie team at Salerno.



from Heinz glasses

8:54 AM

Heinz glasses Photo: Uwe Moosburger

Regensburg.Nice to hear from an old friend again. Unfortunately, you often lose sight of each other. A moment ago, one was certain of the safe assumption that his former high school classmate was on his way to a giddy retirement after a solid career as a social security officer, when he was said to have recently opened a snack bar in Thailand.

Franck Ribery wasn’t so drawn to it. We are currently receiving news from across the Alps that the 38-year-old is making another lucrative lap of honor in sunny Italy at home in his impressive career. Not at Fiorentina anymore, as his services were disdained after two seasons. But at least he’s still in the top flight, albeit with the still futile American side Salernitana. It must be honestly said that a talented one has landed on the county stage.

German fans and especially Bayern Munich fans remember that the Frenchman was a bit of a tongue-in-cheek winger that he formed with his cute partner Arjen Robben and which defenders feared under the name ‘Theft’. In the summer, there was a rumor that Ribery was courting a return to beloved Munich and that Uli Hoeness, the patron of the association, had a strong defender.

However, the triple winner of 2013 is now working in quiet Salerno, and after this participation Ribery is likely to be drawn to the Sahara, the Far East or the United States, that is, to those parts of the world where old stars like to end their brilliant career, as the saying goes .

What comes next is in the stars for now. Whatever Franck Ribery had planned for his post-professional footballer years: it is unlikely to be a snack bar in Thailand.



