Virgin Australia launched the middle seat lottery

Virgin Australia just released Middle Seat Lotterywhich will be available only to those who sit in that seat during the flight.

The middle seat, which has always fought for its popularity, will become the luckiest on board, with over A$230,000 (US$145,000) in prizes to be distributed throughout the competition to customers who choose or give them that seat when they fly with the airline. Until April 23, 2023.

Each week, a winner will be randomly selected from among the participating travelers, who will be able to win one of 26 prizes, among them: Platinum Frequent Flyer Status (with one million points); Six-night Caribbean cruise; and a helicopter ride in the pub, among other things.

“Virgin Australia is an airline that does things differently, and we have a lot of fun with new and exciting innovations to make every part of the travel experience even more amazing,” said Jane Hrdlika, CEO of Virgin Australia Group.

To learn more about the middle seat lottery, enter over here.

