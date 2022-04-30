Viral video | Young people who interviewed Google employees to find out what they studied to enter the company and the answers surprise everyone | tik tok | directions | USA | nnda nnrt | Widely

Your username at tik tok It’s Adri and it works for The Google. The young woman was receiving hundreds of messages from her followers knowing what knowledge one must have to enter the company and after several moonshine made it possible. To do this, he interviewed seven co-workers and also revealed at the end of the video what profession he studied.

“You always ask me the question, so I went to ask the Googlers what they studied to get into Google,” It reads in the description of the video uploaded by Adri, who has previously uploaded content about what his work at company And day after day.

However, thousands of its followers wanted to know more about what profession to study to be part of the American company that was founded in September 1998, whose main product is a search engine created by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, according to the portal definition of.

Thus, Tiktoker “grabbed” seven of his comrades to illustrate this concern. He was the first to interview Ricky, who studied international business at the Rotterdam School of Management. Then he went on to work with a colleague from Los Andes University, Columbia. It integrates design personnel.

She also asked her colleague who studied English literature at the University of California, USA. Boomingly concluding, Adre revealed that he studied business science at Pompeu Fabra University, Barcelona.

The video was uploaded on March 5, and since its publication, the clip has garnered 4.4 million views and 478 thousand likes. In this way, his followers were satisfied that they finally got rid of doubts, and besides, they discovered that there is a whole world of jobs in Google.

