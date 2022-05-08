viral video | Woman of Failed Mickey Mouse Cake Defends Herself: ‘Everyone Comments Without Knowing’ | Cech

Two weeks ago, the case of a man from Colombia denounce The bad job of a pastry chef who had him tasked with making a Mickey Mouse cake. Through a video posted on social media, the client announced his dissatisfaction with the result.

Said the man at the time, after receiving a cake with a different design than requested. “Citizen’s Complaint. What a horrible pudding, gentlemen! “

The clip in question became popular and was played millions of times. The news reached media around the world and was used by internet users to create memes and jokes.

This week in the middle the time Release version Marioris Munoz, charged with preparing the cake, which sparked ridicule on social media. She explained what exactly happened to the cake and how it affected her work — and her personal life.

“I don’t make orders like that, I take it days in advance. So I made the pudding and had to leave at that moment, but I already left everything. My daughter, who is not a pastry chef, innocently helped me when she saw I was having a long time and when I arrived she was The pudding has already been covered.”

Munius notes that he returned the money to the client. Soon, it was discovered that he had publicly denounced the cake design. “That’s what bothered me, it was defamation and everyone is commenting without knowing what really happened”She said.

This was the effect of the news His business, which he had been working on for three years, was affected, and his sales fell dramatically. On the other hand, he denounced receiving threats.

Despite this heavy blow, Munius was able to move forward thanks to the help of her supportive people who approached her after learning about her story.

According to the mentioned media, international sweet shops, a local artist and citizens in general have offered support to the woman. Among them is the actor Rafael Caparrosowho gave him a training workshop run by a family member.

It looks like the bad episode has been left behind as the woman used her social networks to show off a new version of her Mickey Mouse cake. And this time, his work was closer to the original design.

Photo: @marce_capkes

What is a viral video?

A viral video is a video that has become popular after being shared online by multiple people through social media, online services, or specialized websites like YouTube.

The reason for sharing it is that it causes anger and influences the viewers who watch it, and motivates them to spread it among all their acquaintances, and those in turn with their close circles and so on until it reaches millions of views.

Viral video can contain different types of content, ranging from humorous to tragic, and although in some cases it can harm allergies, it can reach a large number of views in a short time.