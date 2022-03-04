viral | Former Salt Bae worker says his UK restaurant is ‘fast food for the rich’ | United Kingdom | Stories | nnda nnni | sports game

Nusrat Gökçe, better known as the owner of the saltHe became one of the world’s most famous chefs because of the unique way he cuts meat and adds salt to his expensive dishes. Something that made millions of people share videos of the Turkish butcher spread all over the world.

The success of Turkish Chef on social networks has led to the opening of restaurants not only in Istanbul but also in cities like Doha, New York, MykonosOr Miami or London. All of them are very fashionable and in great demand by the most demanding clients and most world famous people.

However, it’s not all rosy for Salt Bae. In recent months, the luxury restaurant chain Nusr-Et Steakhouse Received many complaints And the critics of your guests. Now, the lawsuit of a man claiming to be a former employee of the London branch has been added.

Nusr-Et Gökçe, aka Salt Bae, is a Turkish chef and butcher who owns Nusr-Et, a chain of steakhouses. (Photo: Instagram | nusr_et)

Confession of a former BAE employee

A man claiming to be a former employee of Salt Bae in London called him a “fast food for the rich” To serve frozen French fries, according to statements carried by the British tabloid newspaper E-mail.

Guillermo Perez, who told Mail Online he worked as a bartender at Nusr-Et Steakhouse in London until he was laid off in January, said the local It is “unethical” because of the high prices. He said they charge 3,000 Egyptian pounds ($4,000) for 1,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,400) bottles of wine.

A former Salt Bae employee described the London restaurant as “unethical”. (Photo: @nusr_et/Instagram)

Salt Bae opened his restaurant in London last September. Immediately draw attention to High prices on your list. Some diners described the local prices on social networks as “exorbitant” and claimed to have paid $15 for a can of soft drink.

“One day I saw a big bag of frozen potatoes and thought ‘truly? Is this what we serve to people? And they had ketchup and mayonnaise that you can get at the store,” Perez said.

Perez claims that he was Released from the restaurant to eat during shift. According to the former Salt Bae employee, workers were not allowed to eat in the staff dining room after 5:30 p.m., and although he made it clear that the food he brought was his, he said he was told not to return the next day.

Where are SALT BAE restaurants located?

Seven are located in Turkey, the country in which Salt Bay was born, five of them are in Istanbul alone. In the rest of Europe, there are two, in Mykonos, Greece and London, where Nusrat received heavy criticism.

Two more are open in the United Arab Emirates, in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and one respectively in Qatar and Doha and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh. With one in Las Vegas now there Six Salt Bae Restaurants in AmericaThe others are located in New York, Miami, Boston, Los Angeles and Dallas.

This is what Salt Bae Restaurant in London looks like from the inside. (Photo: OpenTable)

SALT BAE and their exported prices

Nusrat, 38, currently has 19 restaurants in his chain and has a huge following of celebrities, including DJ Khaled, Leonardo DiCaprio and David Beckham. It opened its London branch in October, with a famous branch and influencers Keen to taste the dishes of celebrities on the Internet.

Recently, a millionaire dining at a new London restaurant claimed via social media that “It’s not worth it or it’s not worth itAnd that the prices that are imposed in the facility are “exorbitant”.

Salt Bae offers gold-covered steak for about $2,000. (Photo: Instagram)

Since Salt Bae opened his restaurant In London last September, more than one restaurant was surprised by the exorbitant cost of table service, Which came to $6900Many customers expressed their dissatisfaction with the accounts on social networks.

According to Chiraag Suchak, a 33-year-old millionaire, a meal in a restaurant is not worth it. “How can a man justify paying $15 for a drink or $870 for a steak?”commented to the British media My London About his experience at Salt Bae.

However, dozens of complaints and criticism from customers against its London buildings have become very frequent in recent weeks. To the extent that Even the most famous gastronomic critics They have visited Salt Bae Restaurant for comment.

How much do BAE SALT employees earn

Turkish butcher restaurant the owner of the salt In London opened last September and the London branch Keep searching for jobs Administrative positions such as cashier and maintenance staff, as well as positions in the kitchen such as waiters, sushi chefs, and grillers.

In most jobs Posted in ad in the web caterer.com Staff with previous experience required. Here are all the jobs and salaries on offer:

Restaurant cashier – £13.00 an hour

Sushi Chef – £14.00 per hour plus tips

Cocktail waitress – £15.00 per hour plus tip

Handyman – £13.00 an hour

WC hostess – Competitive salary

Jobs and salaries offered by Salt Bae Restaurant in London. (Photo: Caterer.com)

President bartender Competitive salaries

Competitive salaries Game Master – between £12.00 and £13.50 per hour plus tips

Waiters/Waitresses – £15.00 per hour plus tip

Busboy – between £12.00 and £13.50 per hour plus tips

Grill Chef – Competitive salary

Note: 1 pound sterling is equal to 1.36 US dollars

SALT BAE RACE

Gökçe visited several countries, such as Argentina and the United States between 2007 and 2010, where I worked in restaurants without getting paid, in order to gain experience as a cook and restaurant owner. After returning to Turkey, Salt Bae opened his first restaurant in Istanbul in 2010. Four years later, in 2014, he opened a restaurant in Dubai.

Salt Bae worked in restaurants without pay in order to gain experience as a chef. (Photo: Instagram)

Gökçe became better known through a series of viral videos and memes on the internet starting in 2017, which showed him chopping meat and adding salt. In the same year while handing out the Laureus Awards, Gökçe Olympic medalist Simone Biles served. In December 2017, he received criticism for a 2016 photo of himself posing in front of a picture of Fidel Castro.

