Viktor Primary School in Xanten: I am looking for a new school management

Victor Primary School in Xanten



I am looking for a new school board



Viktor Primary School in Xanten: The former principal, Martina Salewski, retired in the summer. A successor has been sought since spring.

Photography: Armin Fischer (ARVI)





xanthine Xanten Primary School needs a new principal. The first call for applications has ended without an application – in general, research in rural areas is difficult. There is also a vacancy in Alpen, but there is a female candidate there.