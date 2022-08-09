“Vikings” in Finland – AS.com

May 28, 2022: A group of people sing and dance around a fountain with a statue of a woman in the center. Despite the fact that it is already past midnight, spirits are in good spirits, and in the midst of venting, a man climbs into the fountain to wrap the Real Madrid scarf around the statue’s neck. At the bottom of the statue, some lions remain oblivious to the achievement of the 14th European Cup as can be a piece of bronze. These lions, however, are sea lions. The monument is not called Cibeles but Havis Amanda and the fountain is not in Madrid, but almost 4,000 km from Santiago Bernabeu, in Helsinki (Finland).

Borja Ruiz says: “Madrid is a feeling that knows no bounds”A member only Fan club in Finland, founded on September 1, 2019On the same day that Real Madrid drew with Villarreal (2-2) Gareth Bale scored a very special hat-trick: two goals and a red card. Borja made his debut as a member of the Madrid squad with a Match with Best Memories, the first classic match of the 2020-21 season, as the Whites beat Barcelona 3-1 at Camp Nou.

Borja’s fan club exists thanks to Finn Nico Laxo, who has followed Real Madrid since he was six. “Most of the Madrid matches, until we created the group, I watched at home only because I didn’t have many madridistas.”, says the president of this association in Helsinki. Since there was no white place of worship in his country, he decided to ask on social media if anyone was interested in rock formation. They answered yes. “Today we have 135 members here in Finland and our club is growing every week”Niko is proud, noting that “in all the Nordic countries there are thousands of madridistas.”

Madridismo in the country of eternal night

In winter, the sun in Helsinki is barely visible for six hours a day. Everything else is dark. “The Finnish madridista feels that Real Madrid is the same as the Spanish madridista”Highlights of Borja. “However, because we have here over an hour in Spain, and at 6 pm everything is closed, they practically kick you off the bars in the middle of the match if it started at 4 in Spain.” For this, Both Borja and Nico consider it a “privilege” to have the European Super Cup played in their country, Because this will allow many members of the fan club to watch Real Madrid live for the first time: “We won the lottery,” said the madridlini who lives in Finland enthusiastically.

also, The fan club is planning a trip to Spain to visit the New Bernabeu, “because we had to postpone the dream of traveling together to Madrid, first because of business and then because of COVID”Borgia says. Where is the European Super Cup? About 100 members of the Nordic fan club will attend the Helsinki OlympicsNiko and Borja are expecting a A clear win for the white team: “We definitely won 3-1”. A result similar to that of Barcelona-Madrid which, for Borja, became the first match he saw in the company of his supporters, in the afternoon when Finland had already prepared for the winter snow, and wore more white clothes.