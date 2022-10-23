Video | The robot that can pick and fold clothes in a few minutes

The robot that folds clothes. (Image: YouTube / Griffig)

After reading this article, people will definitely think that they no longer have to spend several minutes Folding clothesbecause a Robot You can do it yourself. And now, a group of scientists has created the perfect clothes-folding robot that looks like something out of the future or science fiction, and 40 pieces of clothing can be folded per hour.

Robots Are Really Getting Smarter: A Series of Hardware man made Artificial intelligence More advanced, based on technology Advice to make life easier and maybe even perform tasks that humans don’t want to do. For example, the process of folding clothes.

Some readers may not mind folding their clothes themselves, but clothing store clerks are constantly folding the clothes that customers are trying to wear, and perhaps in the future, thanks to technological advances, robots will be able to handle this daunting task thanks to artificial intelligence.

This is how a robot that folds clothes works

Folding 40 items of clothing an hour isn’t exactly quick, because an assistant can fold more, but the truth is that if this technique is mastered, it could make life a lot easier for these types of workers so they can focus on other things, like serving more customers.

This robot was created by a team of researchers from University of California , Berkeley, and while there have been other clothes folding robots before, this is the fastest to date, capable of folding 30-40 pieces of clothing per hour.

they call it SpeedFolding They noted that originally wrinkled clothes could be folded into flat and folded clothes. According to their official website, this robot “provides a reliable and efficient binary system capable of handling initially wrinkled garments in a seamless configuration and in a later folded configuration, following user-defined instructions as fold lines”.

The AI ​​robot that folds clothes in less than 40 seconds

Great success rate

after learning 4300 shares Recorded by humans or self-monitoring, the robot can now fold laundry in less than 120 seconds on average with a 93% success rate based on random configuration.

The robot can fold clothes in different colors, shapes, and hardnesses, and it will surely make life easier for many clothing retailers. The researchers who developed this bot plan to present their work in International Conference on Robotics and Intelligent Systems 2022, To be held next week in Kyoto, Japan.

Having robots that perform repetitive tasks like folding clothes is, without a doubt, a major advance in technology that many workers will be grateful for, an advance that is practically science fiction.

folding speed. (Image: YouTube / Griffig)

The robot that can identify any alcoholic drink

Australian scientists have created a robot that can distinguish alcoholic beverages by their scent alone. his name is I don’t know, I don’t know (“nose”, which in translation into Spanish means nose), is practically a nose that distinguishes between brands, origins and styles.

How it works? It contains eight gas sensors to detect unpleasant odors. Depending on the odor molecules in the sample, the sensor array generates a single set of signals. This is sent to Analytical computer (which is shown in the picture). Thanks to the machine learning algorithm, it is possible to identify the main characteristics of different alcoholic beverages.

The electronic nose was tested and shown at CEBIT Australia. (Photo: UTS)

Researchers led an experiment with Six different types of whiskey: Three blended malts (roasted malt to make the drink) and three malt whiskeys. They’ve worked with red and black labels, Ardberg, Chivas Regal and 12-year-old Macallan.

In less than four minutes, the University of Sydney robot was able to obtain beverage results with an accuracy of 100% for place of origin, 96.15% for branding and 92.31% for style, as mentioned in the previous paragraphs.

