Video: run over by a thief when he stole a luxury watch from a driver; He was arrested

Citizens Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfoch has reported the arrest of two men involved in theft of luxury watches in the San Angel area, in the office of Mayor Alvaro Obregón.

Mexico City, July 6 (however). – a The driver of the car collided with a thief who threatened a man luxury watch theft On the Mayor Alvaro Obregón, Mexico City.

Via a security video camera, the moment the thief approached the truck window and threatened the driver was recorded. Moments later, a vehicle got behind the truck and threw the car over the thief, who managed to get back on his feet after being injured and fled the scene.

Moments later, Citizens’ Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfosh reported the arrest of two men involved in theft of luxury watches in the San Angel area, in the office of Alvaro Obregón Mayor.

In addition, he indicated that they obtained a firearm and stolen items were found; These themes are related to the assault on diners in the Jardin del Pedregal neighborhood.

⚠️ Run over above 🐀⚠️ This is how this car driver ran over a watch thief Tweet embed

The rat was threatening a man with stealing a Rolex when the great citizen attacked him.

Although he stood and fled, CDMX SSC agents caught him. pic.twitter.com/DMu6rKiNeJ – The Truth in Alvaro Obregón CDMX (LaVerdadAO) 6 July 2022

According to police reports, one of the victims is TV producer Reinaldo Lopez.

Those arrested were identified as Armando, 49, and Miguel Angel, 19, and the Rolex, valued at 280,000 pesos, was recovered.

In custody, a 32-gauge Coolt firearm, with three useful cartridges, and the stolen watch were seized.

The Secretariat for Citizens Security (SSC) indicated that his arrest was achieved by following up on the July 2 report when they received a report of an assault on diners at a restaurant located on avenue de las Fuentes, in the Jardin del Pedregal neighborhood. ..

The Tweet embed Two men arrested for stealing luxury watches in San Angel, Tweet embed, they were secured with a firearm and the stolen items were recovered; It is also linked to the assault on diners in the Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/a8rQHUBllG – Omar Garcia Harfouch (OHarfuch) 6 July 2022

This Wednesday, the SSC was again alerted, via radio frequencies, to the theft of a motorist in Calle Laja, the corner of Nobis Norte Street.

The patrol cars approached the scene while the CCTV screens replayed the video to identify the thieves.

Both men were arrested and after being informed of their legal rights, they were made available to the public prosecutor at the capital’s public prosecutor’s office, who would determine their legal status.

Exemplary citizen!!! He witnessed an assault and did not hesitate to throw his car at the thief, thanks to this act the stolen (watch) was recovered and the criminal and his accomplice were arrested, they are in connection with the theft of several luxury watches. #protection #CDMX pic.twitter.com/NdOkEu5aOY – Manuel Hernandez (@MANOLOHDZ) 6 July 2022

Upon investigation of his criminal record, agents discovered that Miguel Angel may have been connected to the assault on another victim that occurred on July 2, at a restaurant in a shopping plaza located on Boulevard de la Luz and Calle Agua, in the Jardines del Pedregal neighborhood. . , where he stole another watch.

In addition, it has five investigation files into the violent theft of a bystander, in 2020, three in 2021 and one in 2022, acts committed in the offices of the Mayor of Coyoacán, Álvaro Obregon and Istacalco.