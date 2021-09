Hurricane Ida and its continuing effects. The US Coast Guard announced Monday that it is currently investigating hundreds of reports of oil spills along the Gulf of Mexico. With winds around 240 km/h, the storm caused extensive damage to offshore oil production platforms and oil and gas processing plants on land. Currently, more than 80 percent of offshore oil production and more than 100 unoccupied platforms are closed. The Coast Guard flew over the Louisiana area to assess the situation. During the flights, evidence of a leak was found in offshore wells on Sunday. The result was, among other things, a kilometer-long oil carpet. Authorities are also using satellite imagery to monitor the spread and extent of pollution. Port Fourchon is the central oil and gas production center in the USA. The southern states of the United States are still suffering from power outages and floods. According to local meteorologists, there is a risk of more rain.

more