Video of the shooting of a Trump supporter at the Capitol

A total of four casualties were reported.

The moment of the killing was recorded by video / screenshot

A video of the moment of the shooting at the US Capitol building was posted on the network, resulting in the death of Ashley Babbitt.

A Capitol security officer shot at nearly close range as the woman tried to enter.

Earlier, a number of American media outlets reported that they had identified the infected woman. She has been identified as Ashley Babbitt. The woman was a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump.Read alsoCongress approved Biden’s election as President of the United States

Storming the Capitol: What Happened

January 6, in Washington, hundreds of supporters of US President Donald Trump They stormed the Capitol At a time when there was a joint private meeting of both houses of Congress to confirm Biden’s victory.

After several hours of unrest, police evacuated the protesters from the Capitol. During collisions Four people died.

The US Congress later Work resumed Following an urgent evacuation as a result of the seizure of the Capitol home by Donald Trump supporters.

On the same day, the US Congress officially Confirm victory Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Olga Rubico

