Victory over second place in the world rankings: Serena Williams successfully fought against the finish

Despite announcing her retirement, Serena Williams has yet to leave the field. At the US Open, he surprises the 40-year-old with a second-round victory over Kontaveit, second in the world rankings. How did she do it? After the match, Williams said: “I’m a good player.

Serena Williams’ farewell postponed again: The tennis icon caused a major upset at the US Open and entered the third round to thunderous applause at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. The USA, the 23-time Grand Slam winner, beat world number two Anett Kontaveit of Estonia after a solid performance 7:6 (7:4), 2:6, 6:2.

The 40-year-old was later asked on the field how she did it. “I’m a very good player,” Williams replied, smiling into the microphone. “It’s what I do best. I love a challenge.” In addition, she can play freely. “I have nothing to prove, I have nothing to lose,” said the tennis star. “It’s fun, I’m enjoying it.”

In the next round, the world number one, who showed significantly more enthusiasm and self-confidence than in the opening match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, will meet Australian Agla Tomljanovic. It is probably the last Grand Slam tournament for the exceptional athlete.

In the hard-court tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where she won her first Grand Slam title in 1999 at the age of 17, Williams is still competing in the doubles with her sister Venus. Thursday’s competitors are Lucy Hradica/Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.

The Williams sisters, who have won 14 Grand Slam titles in doubles together, are back on the field for the first time since the 2018 French Open thanks to a wildcard. Williams announced her retirement as a competitive athlete three weeks ago – in style for her signature style in fashion magazine Vogue. When you think about it, it feels “a lot of pain. It’s the hardest thing I can imagine,” explains the American, who will soon turn 41.