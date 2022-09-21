Vicki Guerrero formulates that AEW could perform in the UK

between the AEW HighlightsVickie Guerrero reported that the company could take fighters AEW Dynamite to the United Kingdom.

AEW can hold a program in the UK

Since its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has been built as a solid venture aiming to be one of the biggest wrestling companies in the world. Thanks to Tony Khan’s vision and the quality of income provided by its fighters, the company can be proud of being a competitor to WWE. Despite facing difficulties in recent years due to the epidemic, the company will be ready to take a new leap in quality. This was confirmed by Vickie Guerrero in her Captain Corner appearance.

“We’ve had some conversations about going to London. We’ll be in Kanda very soon and it’s going to be in Toronto. Pro so I think as the world opens up more and more and with Tony Khan working elsewhere outside the US, I can’t wait to get back to a place like London,” he said. AEW coach.

The possibility of AEW hosting a show in the UK is directly related to WWE’s recent show. On September 3, McMahon presented Clash at the Castle in Cardiff as one of the biggest in recent WWE history. Until now, All Elite Wrestling has always limited itself to presenting its programs and events within the United States, in addition to programs that have taken place in Jericho Cruiser. Although the company will be appearing in Canada soon, they may want to take the momentum left by WWE to create a successful program in an emblematic location like the UK.

